Park admission fees, trail pass requirements waived for the weekend

The Wisconsin DNR has waived all park admission fees, as well as fishing license and trail pass requirements this weekend as part of its Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend.

During the weekend, which includes Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, the DNR says all Wisconsinites are urged to enjoy the outdoors.

Although capacity limits will still be in effect at some properties to limit overcrowding, the following are in place for the event:

-No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required, and all linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails.

-Anglers may fish without a license or trout/salmon stamps, however all other fishing regulations still apply.

-ATV, UTV's, and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators don't need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Due to the coronavirus, loaner equipment won't be available, and anglers should bring their own equipment and bait. In addition, only anglers living in the same household, such as family members or roommates, should fish within six feet of one another.

At this time, the DNR says all of their boat launches are open. All boats need to be registered, which can be done online.

In addition, all state parks have updated hours of operation, which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DNR.

