Park View Health Center confirms case of COVID-19

Officials with Park View Health Center in Winnebago County say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members say the facility was notified about the case on May 11th, and the employee who tested positive has been recovering at home since the diagnosis.

After the case was confirmed, 198 staff members were tested, and all but three have come back as negative. The three other test results are still pending.

In addition, 134 residents were also tested, and all of their tests have come back negative.

At this time, Park View Health Center officials say staff has been educated, as well as residents and families, on symptom awareness for COVID-19, and have protocols for staff to stay home and not come to work if they're sick or symptomatic.

The center is a nursing facility, and is operated by Winnebago County.

the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) listed the facility last week as one of two nursing homes in Winnebago County to have an active, facility-wide investigations for COVID-19.

The other nursing home named by the DHS in last week's report was Bethel Home.

The nursing homes are two of seven locations in Winnebago County to have had facility-wide investigations for COVID-19.

DHS officials are only releasing names of nursing homes which have active investigations for COVID-19.

The DHS report is updated every Wednesday afternoon.

