Park Shark to hold 24-hour Toys for Tots drive ahead of Packers vs. Washington game

After losing Shopko, a major contributor to the Toys for Tots campaign, and a toy drive at Lambeau Field, the Marine Corps and Salvation Army are hoping the community can help out even more this year.

Park Shark to hold 24-hour Toys for Tots toy drive ahead of Packers vs. Washington game.

Aaron Fulcer, also known as the ‘Park Shark’ on game days near Lambeau Field, has stepped up to the challenge with a marathon giving event this weekend.

“We're doing a 24-hour toy drive this Saturday at 8 a.m. until the kick-off of the Packers - Redskins game on Sunday,” said Fulcer. Kick-off is at Noon.

There will be a S'mores pit, cookies and hot chocolate throughout the day at the Park Shark (965 Morris Ave.)

Members of the Salvation Army say they’re feeling the loss of Shopko’s contribution.

“That was seven locations for our kettles that we don't have, it was seven stores accepting toy donations for our toy shop,” said Nann Pahl, director of social services for the Salvation Army.

“The Marines did a toy match with them, so Shopko corporately would match all the toys purchased on a specific date and donate those to our toy shop. We are seeing the impact of that, and we're hoping some of our other partners in the community can step up and help us out with that," said Pahl.

Fulcer's goal is to collect 2,000 toys this year.

The Salvation Army says they’re in need of gifts for kids age 8-15, which is where the Park Shark is focusing his efforts.

So far, Fulcer has collected nearly 800 toys.

“It's not just me, I'm just here collecting the toys. It's the people that help me out. They've sent toys from all over the country, some from out of the country. I get tons of feedback and support from my regulars," said Fulcer.

The Salvation Army is on track to serve thousands kids this holiday season.

Last call for the Toys for Tots campaign is December 11.

