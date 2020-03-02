Parents push for change one year after daughter's sex offender scare

Two Green Bay parents say they're still fighting to hold a registered sex offender accountable for contacting their teenage daughter online.

Action 2 News first told you a year ago how 53-year old Mark Charles sent messages to the teen, saying he wanted to come over to her house.

But our investigation found he didn't actually break the law because her parents intervened so quickly.

Prosecutors did find a way to charge Charles with a different crime, but for the parents, it's not enough.

Charles, on camera for the first time, appeared in Brown County court Monday, scheduled for a hearing to make a plea and end the case.

His charge, failing to maintain the sex offender registry, is a felony in this instance. Prosecutors say Charles did not give the Department of Corrections his Facebook email address. The charge stems from an investigation police launched after Charles contacted that teenage girl.

But instead of entering a plea Monday, his lawyer requested a trial, now scheduled for June.

Charles quickly left the courtroom the moment the judge adjourned the case.

Charles could spend up to six years in prison on that charge if convicted, but the parents of the teen police say he contacted online say that's not enough.

We sat down with Ryan Murdock and Alecia Boyd last February.

The Green Bay parents were, and still are, angry as they read the messages police say Charles sent their then-13 year old.

Boyd showed them to us last year, reading, 'He's like, is your mom home? And she's like, yes. And he's like, I'm texting her to see if it's okay to stop in but no answer."

He never did.

The girl showed her parents the messages and they immediately replied to Charles, who responded he was texting 'the wrong person.'

Police were called, but because the messages never escalated, the man on the sex offender registry for life for a 2004 child sexual assault conviction did not break any laws. Charles was also under investigation for other child sexual assault allegations, but not charged.

Charles had completed his probation in 2017.

During the investigation involving Boyd and Murdock's daughter, prosecutors did find Charles violated the sex offender registry requirements for not reporting his email address, bringing about the current charge.

One year after that charge was filed, Murdock, who was at work and couldn't attend court Monday, is still upset.

In a message to Action 2 News, he wrote, "The reality is he isn't be held accountable for anything more..."

Murdock continued, "Had he registered his Facebook, he isn't charged with a thing."

Murdock is pushing for legislation to address this.

We contacted one state lawmaker Monday, who told us he'd look into the case and see what, if anything, can be changed.

Murdock responded, "Please. Lawmakers need to know."

Charles is due back in court again June 22.