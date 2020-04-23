Parade helps Grover couple celebrate 70th anniversary

Seventy years of marriage, Two sons. Eight grandchildren. 20 great grandchildren.

Happy Anniversary to Leo and Cecile! Courtesy: Nathan and Lisa Sargent

This is the legacy of Leo and Cecile Seefeldt of Grover. The couple received a drive-by parade to help celebrate their 70th anniversary. Watch the video attached to the story!

"They farmed their entire married life, and Leo also built silos, and helped build many barns, sheds, houses," reads a statement from family. "Wherever he was needed. Leo comes to the barn every morning and drives tractor when needed. They both enjoy cutting their own firewood and some for the grand kids!"

Leo and Cecile are lifelong members of St. John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Grover. They both taught Sunday School and were members of the choir.

Leo is a veteran and retired from the Grover/Porterfield Volunteer Fire Department.

What's this couple's motto? "God has surely blessed us."

"Their family feels blessed to have had them as role models," reads a statement from family.

Thanks to Nathan and Lisa Sargent for sharing the video!