Paperfest and Combined Locks Centennial postponed until 2021

Two big events in Combined Locks have been postponed until 2021.

The 32nd annual Paperfest and Village of Combined Locks Centennial Celebration will not be held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events have been postponed until July 15-18, 2021. They will be held at Memorial Park.

Organizers say it was not an easy decision, but the Village Board decided large gatherings were not in the interest of the health and safety of the public.

“While it is unfortunate that Paperfest will be postponed until 2021, ultimately the health and safety of fans, volunteers, vendors and artists is of the up most importance” says Matthew Boots, Paperfest Director. “Those of us involved in the Paperfest planning process are eager to shift gears towards 2021 and build off of what has been planned, putting together a great community event and an appropriate celebration of the history of Combined Locks."

Anyone who preregistered for events will be able to get a refund or be automatically registered for 2021.

