Paper Transport, Inc., American Transmission Co. making donations due to COVID-19

Two Wisconsin-based companies are making donations in order to help those affected by the coronavirus.

De Pere-based employer and for-hire truckload carrier, Paper Transport, Inc, also known as PTI, as well as American Transmission Co., also known as ATC, in Pewaukee, announced their donations Wednesday.

PTI officials say they'll be making a minimum charitable pledge of $100,000 to organizations supporting victims of COVID-19, but hope it will be more than that, saying they'll be donating half of its April profits.

During a video conference with team members on Tuesday, Jeff Shefchik, the president of Paper Transport, inc., said “We know, if we have a great month, that contribution could be several hundred thousand dollars. We also know that, at some point, our business is going to slow down and it’s possible we won’t make any money during the month of April. No matter what, that minimum contribution will be $100,000 and hopefully it’s a whole lot more than that.”

Eligible organizations will include those which are in communities with PTI terminals.

PTI delivers products such as toilet paper, soap, packaging, and other products.

Meanwhile, American Transmission Co. officials say they'll be making corporate donations to the American Red Cross, as well as several food pantries.

Company officials say they'll donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross-Wisconsin Region, and will also donate a total of $40,000 to six food pantries in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, where company offices and facilities are located, including the following:

- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

- Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee

- Paul's Pantry of Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

- St. Ignace Area Hope Food Pantry, Michigan

- St. Vincent De Paul of Iron Mountain Food Pantry, Michigan

Mike Rowe, ATC CEO and President, added the company looks to their employees to help identify organizations which provide support and have a direct impact in the communities where they live and work.

In addition to corporate donations, the company is also matching employee donations of $25 or more to organizations in its service area which support health and wellness, education and the environment.