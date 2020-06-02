Panel discussion in Appleton over George Floyd death, focuses on protest tactics at Houdini Plaza

Many questions were raised Tuesday night during a discussion over race in America and police brutality which was held at the Breakthrough Covenant Church in Appleton.

Several pastors of color and the city's police chief took part in what was an extremely emotional event.

Organizers put out a program but at one point got off track because of some of the questions concerning the recent protests over what's right and what's wrong.

"We want to be heard," said Darren Fields, who organized the Houdini Plaza protests.

While the young people in the crowd weren't a part of the panel they didn't hesitate to make their voices heard and at one point were given the mic wanting to know why those sitting on stage weren't active in protesting the death of George Floyd the previous three days.

"This is us, this is our generation. I haven't seen you out there for four days. I haven't seen you out there. I seen you out there. I haven't seen you out there. I haven't seen you out there. I haven't seen you all, man," said Fields.

Pastor Charles Butler, whose church hosted the event, responded saying he was there at the protest, but not the entire time because of what took place.

"When they're saying stick your middle finger up, and say f the police, I can't be down with that... but no, no, no, let me finish. So it's unfair for you to tell me I'm not out there for you when I have to remove myself because to say f the police is disrespect this man and what he stands for and what he's trying to clean up in our community," Butler said.

As for progress, everyone agreed during the event this is just the beginning.

Fields added,"I am tired of this. I am tired of this man. This is about my mother, my kids, these are my brothers and sisters. If it wasn't for these three days of protests, you all would not have heard what we feel right now."

We're told there's going to be a similar program like this happening once again in July. This time involving many of the young people as speakers.