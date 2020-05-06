Pandemic changing the way kids camps operate

It's been a long few months for many families all together under one roof, working and doing school work. YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-YA is easing some of the tension by encouraging fun, personal connection, and a place for kids to let loose, virtually.

The pandemic has changed so much in our lives, including the camp experience.

“Just talking to them over Facetime it's not the same, you can't really tell what's happening with other people,” said Caiya Klish a 6th grader and camp member.

Still, Caiya Klish appreciates moments with her camp friends because her life has slowed down quite a bit.

“We had a cooking one where there were like 3 leaders leading that, and I kind of like how you can just feel everyone's personality by just listening to them,” said Klish.

The camp in Oconto County has been hosting the virtual camp for free.

“If i'm feeling lonely, or overwhelmed or stressed, or uncertain, kids, it's only going to be magnified, and they need a place to feel connected still, so once we decided that it was a need out there, we thought of how we can meet that need,” said Jordan Baxter, Director of Operations at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya.

Kids who wouldn't normally get to go to camp, be it financial or medical reasons, are now getting the chance to make new friends which is something Klish hopes continues in the future.

For as long as this lasts, camp leaders hope kids can find a little escape.

“I think it comes down to having role models and time with young adults who are not their parents, or caregivers, having a role in their life, and showing them what it means to be kind and compassionate, and silly, and those things still need to happen, they still need to have those interactions,” said Baxter.

