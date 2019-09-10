Painted windows auctioned for Make-a-Wish

Repurposed windows are a very trendy decor item these days, and an event that wrapped up late Tuesday night auctioned them off for a great cause.

Paintings on the glass of recycled windows are auctioned for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin (WBAY photo)

It's called "Windows for a Cause." Windows are given another purpose and made into artwork by local artists, celebrities, athletes and community members.

The pieces of art are then auctioned off, with money raised going to Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.

"Over the course of a year, we install windows in peoples' homes. Normally what you do with an old window is you take out the old windows is you throw them in the trash and send them to the landfill. What we do instead is rather than throwing them away we work with local artists, community members, just people that want to give out heart. We turn old windows into beautiful art pieces," Brian Gottleib, CEO of Tundraland, said.

More than 40 windows were auctioned at the event at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

Organizers hoped to raise enough money to send a family whose two young boys have Duchenne muscular dystrophy to the theme parks in Orlando, Florida.