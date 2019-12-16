Packers wide receivers sign autographs for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can celebrate the Green Bay Packers going to the playoffs by getting some autographs.
Wide receivers Davante Adams, Jake Kumero, Geronimo Allison and Marques Valdez-Scantling will be signing autographs Monday night in the Lambeau Field atrium from 6 to 7 p.m.
This is the last Packers signing session this holiday season benefiting the Salvation Army.
The team is asking for a donation of $50 to the Salvation Army for the autographs.
Aaron Rodgers is matching up to $50,000 in donations.