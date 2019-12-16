Packers wide receivers sign autographs for Salvation Army

You can celebrate the Green Bay Packers going to the playoffs by getting some autographs.

Wide receivers Davante Adams, Jake Kumero, Geronimo Allison and Marques Valdez-Scantling will be signing autographs Monday night in the Lambeau Field atrium from 6 to 7 p.m.

This is the last Packers signing session this holiday season benefiting the Salvation Army.

The team is asking for a donation of $50 to the Salvation Army for the autographs.

Aaron Rodgers is matching up to $50,000 in donations.

