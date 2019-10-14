Packers vs. Lions 10-14-19

The Packers (4-1) are ready to take on the Lions (3-1-1) under the bright lights of Lambeau on a Monday Night showdown.

Early NFC North positioning is on the line is this first of two meetings between the teams.The matchup has been pretty lopsided since the days of Barry Sanders as the Pack have a 25-3 advantage over the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992.

A big part of that has to do with Aaron Rodgers. Mr. Rodgers is 7-2 against Detroit at home with an impressive passer rating of 109.4 in such games.

Despite all those good numbers, Green Bay is 32-32-1 overall on Monday Night Football and Detroit has won 3 of the last 4 meetings.

BROADCAST

TV: You can catch the game itself on ESPN where Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will be making the calls. Lisa Salters will be handling sideline duty.

RADIO: If radio is more your flavor you can hear Wayne Larivee and Larry McCarren on a 105.7 WAPL via Milwaukee's WTMJ. Westwood one will also have the call where you can listen to Kevin Harlan and James Lofton with Hub Arkush on sideline duties and Jim Gray hosting pregame and halftime shows. That can be heard on 107.5 The Fan.

NOTABLE INJURIES:

Davante Adams - Toe

Darnell Savage - Ankle

Robert Tonyan - Hip