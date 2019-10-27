Packers vs. Chiefs Oct. 27, 2019

The Packers (6-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a prime time matchup that was chalked full of excitement and anticipation. That is until Kansas City quarterback Patrick Maholmes went down.

This is the first Sunday night matchup between the 2 teams and 12th overall with Green Bay taking two of the last three games against Kansas City.

The matchup looks to be in the Packers favor as Green Bay is 15-3 against the AFC West since 2002.

BROADCAST:

-RADIO: As always, you can tune into WTMJ (620AM) to hear the voice of Wayne Larrivee along with Larry McCarren and sideline reporter John Kuhn.

Westwood One Sports will also be carrying the game with Tom McCarthey and Brian Griese callin the action and Scott Graham hosting pregame/halftime shows. That can be heard on 105.3 WAPL.

TV: Sunday Night Football hosts the matchup where you can hear Al Michaels and Chris Colinsworth calling the action on NBC.