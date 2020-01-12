PACKERS UPDATE: Bulaga, Clark are 'active' for Sunday's game

UPDATE: Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark will both play in the divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Sunday.

Bulaga was listed as 'questionable' on an earlier injury report due to an illness.

*********PREVIOUS STORY********

A bug is going around the Packers locker room.

An updated injury report lists multiple players as having an illness, including Bryan Bulaga and Alex Light, who are both questionable for Sunday's game.

Others listed as questionable due to illness include Josh Jackson, Tyer Lancaster, Danny Vitale and Dexter Williams.