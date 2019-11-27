Packers turn page, face O-line turnover

The New York Giants are currently riding the second longest losing streak in the NFL right now, dropping their last 7 games to fall to 2-9. You know what will make their miserable, rebuilding season? A home win over the Packers.

The Packers should become a playoff team; at 8-3, they are still in position to win the NFC North and have a first round playoff bye. But they have to play much better than they did in a blowout loss to the 49ers last Sunday, even if they are facing the lowly Giants. Aaron Rodgers thinks that will be the case.

“I don't feel like there is a lot of finger pointing going on, not a lot of division with the guys,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Obviously we're disappointed, but thankfully we put that game to rest this morning after going through it again. And now we're moving on to the Giants.”

And as far as Davante Adams is concerned, there is no danger of moving on still stuck on what happened in San Francisco. “We didn't just lose seven games in a row. We can stop acting like it's the end of the world,” the Packers receiver said Wednesday. “Obviously, we win that game and we put ourselves in a much better position and everybody is happier. But let's stop being dramatic; it was one game because it was the current game that we had, but at this point we focused on the next opponent. We just want to move on from that.”

The Packers enter week 13 still leading their division by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Vikings, who they will play in Minnesota on December 23rd. But the first time in 3 years, the Packers enter the final month of the year in prime position to make the playoffs.

“We are right in the mix where we want to be, playing meaningful games in December but we have to play a little bit better on all three phases,” said Rodgers. “Offensively I've got to take the lead and get hot.”

Offensive line, Bulaga update

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was part of the rehab group Wednesday and did not practice due to the mcl injury he suffered against the 49ers. But Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is is not ruling him out just yet for Sunday.

If Bulaga can't play, there are options in house. Alex Light took over for Bulaga in the 49ers game, but right guard Billy Turner is more likely to move out to tackle, where he does have starting experience in the NFL. He was practicing at that spot during Wednesday’s light practice.

And there could be a new option, particularly in the coming weeks if necessary, after the Packers claimed Jared Veldheer off waivers Wednesday. The 9-year veteran has started at both tackle spots in his career for the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos. He was a teammate of Turner’s last season in Denver. Veldheer signed with the Patriots in the offseason, but retired during OTAs, citing a toll on his body. He told Mlive on Wednesday that he is healthy now and wanting to help a team down the stretch.

As far as the Packers are concerned, options are a good thing. “We will look at everything. Our goal is just to put our best 5 out there and we'll go from there,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “And we will take the week to figure that out. We will go through the week of practice and see what combination works the best. I also wouldn't rule Bryan (Bulaga) out at this point.”