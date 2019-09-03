Packers tout Green and Gold Friday deals

Football is back in Green Bay, and that means so are Green and Gold Fridays.

It's your chance to represent your favorite team and take advantage of some deals, too.

The Packers say Citgo, Qdoba and Steinhafels are participating this year.

On Fridays during the Packers season:

Download the Club Citgo app, and wear your Packers apparel to any participating Citgo in Wisconsin receive a free small coffee. No purchase is necessary.

Wear your Packers gear to participating Qdoba restaurants in Wisconsin and get a free order of chips and queso with any purchased entree.

Wear Packers apparel to any Steinhafels furniture store in Wisconsin for a special discount and a chance to win Packers-related prizes.

Additionally, if you share a photo of yourself or other fans in Packers gear on social media using the hashtag #GGFriday, the photo might be featured on Packers websites and social media accounts and the Lambeau Field TundraVision at home games.