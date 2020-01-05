Packers to host Seahawks in NFC Divisional game at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12 at 5:40 PM CT.

The fifth-seed Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday, 17-9. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the first quarter and did not return.

This will be the fourth time in Packers franchise history the team has played the Seahawks in the postseason. Green Bay is 2-1 all-time against the Seattle in the playoffs.

Though the last appearance Packers fans would hope not to remember. In the 2014 NFC Championship in Seattle, the Packers blew a 12-point lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Seattle won in overtime 28-22. The Seahawks are 0-2 against the Packers at Lambeau Field in the postseason.

WBAY will broadcast a one-hour Packers special program, ‘Cover 2: Road to Miami’ on Friday, Jan. 10 from 7-8 PM.





NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS*

Saturday, January 11

NFC: Minnesota at San Francisco – 3:35 PM (NBC)

AFC: Tennessee at Baltimore – 7:15 PM (CBS)

Sunday, January 12*

AFC: Houston at Kansas City – 2:05 PM (CBS)

NFC: Seattle at Green Bay – 5:40 PM (FOX)

*NFL Divisional game times are listed in the central time zone.



The AFC (CBS, 2:05 PM CT) and NFC (FOX, 5:40 PM CT) Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 19.The 2020 Pro Bowl (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC, 2:00 PM CT) will be played on Sunday, January 26, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2 (FOX, 5:30 PM CT), at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.