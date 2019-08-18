Packers struggle offensively without Rodgers in Practice 15

It was an ugly day for the Packers offense and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was no where to be found.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers remains day-to-day with his back tightness.

"I think he's got a lot of great work in," LaFleur said. "You would like to get him some action, but then again, he's a veteran guy that has played a lot of football."

With Rodgers not on the field for practice 15, the team tried to keep the same standard without him under center.

"We try to not make it different," receiver Davante Adams said. "We definitely have the same juice."

LaFleur has made it clear that whether Rodgers is in or not, it is the next man up mentality.

"It was pretty sloppy...everybody else has to pick up their play and support who ever is out there especially in that quarterback position because it takes everyone."