Packers start to cutdown roster (UPDATING)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers need to cut its roster down to 53 on the active/inactive list by Saturday at 3 PM CT. The WBAY sports team will update the list as updates come available.
The Packers have released the following players according to reports. The list of the Packers current depth charts is also listed below.
OL Gerhard de Beer ( His Twitter)
WR Teo Redding ( Sports Illustrated)
LB Brady Sheldon ( Sports Illustrated)
WR Malik Taylor ( Sports Illustrated & Journal-Sentinel)
OL Anythony Coyle ( Sports Illustrated & Journal-Sentinel)
OL Dejon Allen ( Sports Illustrated & The Athletic)
TE Pharoah McKever ( Journal-Sentinel & (Per Sports Illustrated)
CB Jocquez Kalili ( Journal-Sentinel)
CB Jackson Porter (Press Gazette)
PACKERS DEPTH CHART
Quarterbacks (4)
Aaron Rodgers
Tim Boyle
Deshone Kizer
Manny Wilkins
Running Backs (5)
Aaron Jones
Jamaal Williams
Tra Carson
Dexter Williams
Keith Ford
Fullbacks (3)
Danny Vitale
Malcolm Johnson
Tommy Bohanon
Wide Receivers (9)
Davante Adams
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Geronimo Allison
Jake Kumerow
Trevor Davis
Equanimeous St. Brown
Darrius Shepherd
Allen Lazard
J’Mon Moore
Teo Redding Malik Taylor
Offensive Line (12)
David Bakhtiari
Lane Taylor
Corey Linsley
Billy Turner
Bryan Bulaga
Alex Light
Elghton Jenkins
Justin McCray
Lucas Patrick
Gerhard de Beer Anthony Coyle
Cole Madison
Adam Pankey
Yosh Nijman
Tight End (5)
Jimmy Graham
Marcedes Lewis
Robert Tonyan
Jace Sternberger
Evan Baylis
Pharoah McKever
Defensive Line (8)
Kenny Clark
Dean Lowry
Montravius Adams
Tyler Lancaster
Kingsley Keke
Fadol Brown
James Looney
Olive Sagapolu
Deon Simon
Outside Linebacker (8)
Preston Smith
Za’Darius Smith
Kyler Fackrell
Rashan Gary
Reggie Gilbert (TRADED to Titans for 2020 conditional pick)
Markus Jones
Randy Ramsey
Greg Roberts
James Folston
Inside Linebacker (5)
Blake Martinez
Oren Burks
Ty Summers
Curtis Bolton
Brady Sheldon
James Crawford
Cornerback (9)
Jaire Alexander
Kevin King
Tony Brown
Tramon Williams
Josh Jackson
Chandon Sullivan
Ka’dar Hollman
Kabion Ento
Jocquez Kalili
Nydair Rouse
Jackson Porter
Saftey (7)
Adrian Amos
Darnell Savage
Raven Greene
Natrell Jamerson
Tray Matthews
Ibraheim Campbell
Will Redmond
Special Teams (4)
K Mason Crosby
K Sam Ficken
LS Hunter Bradley
P J.K. Scott