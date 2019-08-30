Packers start to cutdown roster (UPDATING)

The Green Bay Packers need to cut its roster down to 53 on the active/inactive list by Saturday at 3 PM CT. The WBAY sports team will update the list as updates come available.

The Packers have released the following players according to reports. The list of the Packers current depth charts is also listed below.



OL Gerhard de Beer ( His Twitter)





WR Teo Redding ( Sports Illustrated)





LB Brady Sheldon ( Sports Illustrated)





WR Malik Taylor ( Sports Illustrated & Journal-Sentinel)





OL Anythony Coyle ( Sports Illustrated & Journal-Sentinel)





OL Dejon Allen ( Sports Illustrated & The Athletic)





TE Pharoah McKever ( Journal-Sentinel & (Per Sports Illustrated)





CB Jocquez Kalili ( Journal-Sentinel)



CB Jackson Porter (Press Gazette)



PACKERS DEPTH CHART





Quarterbacks (4)

Aaron Rodgers

Tim Boyle

Deshone Kizer

Manny Wilkins





Running Backs (5)

Aaron Jones

Jamaal Williams

Tra Carson

Dexter Williams

Keith Ford





Fullbacks (3)

Danny Vitale

Malcolm Johnson

Tommy Bohanon





Wide Receivers (9)

Davante Adams

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Geronimo Allison

Jake Kumerow

Trevor Davis

Equanimeous St. Brown

Darrius Shepherd

Allen Lazard

J’Mon Moore

Teo Redding

Malik Taylor





Offensive Line (12)

David Bakhtiari

Lane Taylor

Corey Linsley

Billy Turner

Bryan Bulaga

Alex Light

Elghton Jenkins

Justin McCray

Lucas Patrick

Gerhard de Beer

Anthony Coyle

Cole Madison

Adam Pankey

Yosh Nijman





Tight End (5)

Jimmy Graham

Marcedes Lewis

Robert Tonyan

Jace Sternberger

Evan Baylis

Pharoah McKever





Defensive Line (8)

Kenny Clark

Dean Lowry

Montravius Adams

Tyler Lancaster

Kingsley Keke

Fadol Brown

James Looney

Olive Sagapolu

Deon Simon





Outside Linebacker (8)

Preston Smith

Za’Darius Smith

Kyler Fackrell

Rashan Gary

Reggie Gilbert (TRADED to Titans for 2020 conditional pick)

Markus Jones

Randy Ramsey

Greg Roberts

James Folston





Inside Linebacker (5)

Blake Martinez

Oren Burks

Ty Summers

Curtis Bolton

Brady Sheldon

James Crawford





Cornerback (9)

Jaire Alexander

Kevin King

Tony Brown

Tramon Williams

Josh Jackson

Chandon Sullivan

Ka’dar Hollman

Kabion Ento

Jocquez Kalili

Nydair Rouse

Jackson Porter





Saftey (7)

Adrian Amos

Darnell Savage

Raven Greene

Natrell Jamerson

Tray Matthews

Ibraheim Campbell

Will Redmond





Special Teams (4)

K Mason Crosby

K Sam Ficken

LS Hunter Bradley



P J.K. Scott