Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army

Green Bay Packers players will once again be signing autographs for donations to the Salvation Army this holiday season.

The Packers organization says players will sign autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium over the next five Monday evenings.

To help the Salvation Army reach its 2019 goals, fans are asked to donate a minimum $20. Aaron Rodgers will match all of the donations, up to a total $50,000.

2019 first round draft picks Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage will kick off the autograph signings on Monday, Nov. 18, starting at 6 p.m. Players for the other dates will be announced later.

So if you're looking for a gift idea for a Packers fan, this may be the perfect opportunity -- and the money goes to a great cause.