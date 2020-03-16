Packers sign RT Rick Wagner, likely move on from Bulaga

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with free agent right tackle Rick Wagner according to NFL Network.

Wagner will reportedly sign a 2-year deal worth $11 million according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Wagner is from West Allis, Wisconsin and played college football at the University of Wisconsin. The 30-year old lineman was drafted in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

Wagner spent four seasons in Baltimore and then the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions. He has appeared in 102 games in his seven year career and most recently started 40 games for the Lions in the past three seasons.

The move likely means free agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga is gone. Bulaga spent nine seasons with the Packers and played in 115 games.