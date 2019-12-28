Packers sign G Lucas Patrick to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers have signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

The Packers did not announce the terms of the deal. The Athletic Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman reports the deal is for two years and $3.6 million.

Patrick’s extension is for two years and $3.6 million, per source. https://t.co/V7bQLTwf30 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 28, 2019

Patrick signed with the Packers in 2016 as a undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

From 2017-2019, Lucas has played in 39 games with six starts. He filled in for Corey Linsley at center during the Dallas Cowboys game.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky says, "Patrick is not only a former undrafted free agent but he originally joined the Packers as a tryout player in rookie minicamp in 2016. The ultimate long shot."