Packers sign G Lucas Patrick to contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.
The Packers did not announce the terms of the deal. The Athletic Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman reports the deal is for two years and $3.6 million.
Patrick signed with the Packers in 2016 as a undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.
From 2017-2019, Lucas has played in 39 games with six starts. He filled in for Corey Linsley at center during the Dallas Cowboys game.
ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky says, "Patrick is not only a former undrafted free agent but he originally joined the Packers as a tryout player in rookie minicamp in 2016. The ultimate long shot."
