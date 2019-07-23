Packers sign DL Dean Lowry to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Wednesday. One vet will show up with a new contract.

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry has signed a contract extension according to the release from the team.

Lowry, a fourth round pick in the 2016 draft, was in his final year of his rookie contract this season.

Details on extension have not been released.

Lowry has missed only one game in the past three seasons and has registered 105 tackles and seven sacks.

Other members of the 2016 Packers draft class: DL Kenny Clark and OLB Kyler Fackrell have not been given extensions.

Although all signs point to Clark garnering a big contract in the future.