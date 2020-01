Nearly a dozen players who finished the 2019 season on the Packers' practice squad have been signed again.

The Packers announced the transaction of 10 players Tuesday afternoon, which included the following:

TE Evan Baylis

T Cody Conway

RB Damarea Crockett

CB Kabion Ento

TE James Looney

LB Randy Ramsey

WR Darrius Shepherd

WR Malik Taylor

QB Manny Wilkins

LB Tim Williams