Packers shareholders meeting goes virtual

The Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting in July is moving from Titletown to the World Wide Web.

The Packers announced on their website, Packers.com, Thursday the annual meeting will be held virtually because of concerns about bringing thousands of shareholders together during the pandemic.

The meeting will be held online on Thursday, July 23, starting at 11 a.m. Central Time. Information for joining the meeting was sent directly to shareholders.

In the letter to shareholders, president/CEO Mark Murphy wrote, "We are pleased to be able to still hold our meeting and deliver all the reports you are accustomed to receiving. We invite you to join us via our exclusive webcast. As you may know, thousands of you have viewed the meeting online the past five years. This year's meeting will expand on that capability."

Murphy said he and the Board of Directors made the decision because health experts currently recommend against large gatherings of more than 50 people, and they don't know if that recommendation would be lifted before the meeting.