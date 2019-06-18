Packers release training camp schedule

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for a new season with their new coach when training camp begins in July.

The Packers released a schedule of training camp activities, starting with a kids' run on Friday, July 19, at 6 p.m. That's followed the next day by a public 5K walk/run at Lambeau Field, presented by partner Bellin Health, on Saturday, July 20, at 8 a.m.

Camp begins in earnest the following Monday, July 22, when rookies report. The veterans report to camp two days later, as Packers stockholders also descend on Lambeau Field on Wednesday, July 24, for the annual shareholders meeting at 11 a.m.

Also on July 24, you'll hear from new head coach Matt LaFleur in his season-opening news conference.

The first practice of training camp is on Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 25 at 10:15 a.m. That day also kicks off the three-day Packers Experience, July 25-27, a festival that's free and open to everyone.

Practices are scheduled at 10:15 every morning on these dates:

July 25-28

July 30-31

August 1

August 4

August 10-11

August 13

August 18-19

The annual Family Night scrimmage is onat 7:30 p.m.

On August 5 and 6 the Packers practice with the Houston Texans before these teams meet in the first preseason game on Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

The Packers hold another free event for the public for the franchise's 100th anniversary (they celebrated 100 seasons last year). The 100th Birthday Celebration takes place Sunday, August 11 in the Lambeau Field Atrium. More details will be released in July.

On Thursday, August 15 the Packers travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Monday, August 19 at 10:15 a.m. is your last chance to watch the Packers practice before the tarps go up on Ray Nitschke Field.

The Packers travel to Canada to play the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in the third preseason game on Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Central.

Their final preseason game is Thursday, August 29, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 7 p.m.

Click here for more training camp details and updates at Packers.com

This is the 74th Green Bay Packers training camp. Five special bikes will be provided to kids and players by the American Family Insurance DreamDrive for the traditional ride from the stadium to the practice field. And larger mattresses will be moved into the dormitories at St. Norbert College in De Pere where the players will stay during camp, continuing a relationship between the Packers and the local college that began in 1958.