Packers release former 2nd round pick Josh Jones

The Green Bay Packers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst have cut ties with former second round draft pick Josh Jones.

Jones tweeted Sunday morning "It's been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release."

According to multiple sources, Jones asked to be traded. Jones' offseason had been a rocky one. Jones skipped portions of the Packers voluntary offseason program.

Then he returned for the Packers Mandatory Minicamp and said multiple reasons caused him to miss practice including a hamstring injury and to be closer to his family in Florida.

"I'm here so obviously I'm a part of this team, correct?" Jones said in June. "I had my jersey on today at practice. Obviously I'm dealing with a hamstring injury so I wasn't able to practice that's why I wasn't out there, but I'm here at mandatory minicamp but I'm just not able to practice."

Jones was also kicked out of Training Camp practice by Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur after Jones tackled a teammate.

Jones, who was drafted as a safety, never found a true role within Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers or Mike Pettine's defenses.

Instead Jones found himself practicing in a hybrid safety/linebacker position.

During the 2019 preseason, Jones has not played a single snap, presumably, to keep his trade value up by avoiding injury.

In two seasons with the Packers, Jones played in 29 games tallying one interception and three sacks.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will address the media on Tuesday morning. The team announced the released of running back Darrin Hall on Saturday and the signings of linebacker James Folston and cornerback Jocquez Kalili on Sunday.