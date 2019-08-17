WATCH: Packers receiver "doing OK" after serious car crash

Green Bay Packers receiver J'Mon Moore put it best on his caption on his Instagram story, "Nothing But God That I'm Still Here."

Packers receiver J'Mon Moore's white Mercedes was in a car collision on Friday afternoon.

Moore was involved in an car crash Friday afternoon going east on Wisconsin 29 outside of Green Bay that left the driver's side of his white Mercedes with severe damage.

Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Saturday he heard Moore was "doing OK" but hadn't spoke to him.

Moore's car collided with a black pickup truck. The Packers will be back on the practice field on Sunday and will have an locker room availability open to the media.