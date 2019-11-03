Packers ready for strong start to season's second half against Chargers

The Packers will go for a clean sweep of the AFC West on Sunday.

Sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Davante Adams will likely return to the field for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rapoport said the team is expected to put him through a workout before the game to test his injured toe, but the Packers are planning for Adams to play for the first time in more than a month.

Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan are officially listed as questionable.

With that said, the Packers begin their second half of their season in the shadow Hollywood. If the Chargers follow a familiar script, fans will be on the edge of their seat until the end. The Chargers have played the most games in the NFL decided by one score.

The Packers have played the second most one-score games. The difference is in the outcome. The Chargers have lost most of their close games and the opposite can be said for the Packers.

“The majority of the games in this league, a lot of them come down to the last drive of the game, that's just the reality and shows the competitive balance that exists in this league, but I do think there is something to being able to battle for four quarters and find a way to pull it out,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Players like cornerback Tramon Williams said the team expects to play a lot of tough teams down the line and that the close games are the games to show the Packers can come out on top.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said “at the end of the day, a win is a win. If you want to call it by splitting hairs, sure; if you want to call it a blowout, don't matter. At the end of the day in that ‘W’ column as long as it shows in the Packers favor, that's the most important thing."

Action 2 Sports Director Chris Roth said another win would be important as it would keep the Packers tied with San Francisco for the most wins in the NFC with eight and remember those teams will meet in California in just three weeks.

One more bit of news, the Packers filled their roster by activating rookie tight end Jace Sternberger. He had been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

Kickoff against the Chargers is at 3:25 p.m. (CST). The Packers are trying to beat Philip Rivers for the fourth time. Rivers is 0-3 against the Packers in his career.

Watch Action 2 News for game highlights and tune in for Cover 2 for full post game coverage right after Action 2 News at 10 p.m. The Packers