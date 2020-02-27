Packers raise ticket prices for 2020 season

Green Bay Packers ticket holders will need to spend a little more green and gold in the 2020 season.

The Packers announced prices are going up $1 to $7 per game for regular season tickets. Preseason tickets are increasing $1 to $6 per game.

Invoices are being mailed to season ticket holders now. The Packers ticket office needs to receive payment by March 31.

President/CEO Mark Murphy says even with the increases, ticket prices are still below-average for NFL teams.

End zone seats

Preseason: $58 (up from $56 last season)

Regular season: $118 (up from $111)

South end zone:

Preseason: $61 (was $60)

Regular season: $121 (was $120)

South end zone, 600 level:

Preseason: $64 (was $63)

Regular season: $129 (was $128)

End zone to 20-yard line:

Preseason: $69 (was $63)

Regular season: $134 (was $128)

Between the 20-yard lines:

Preseason: $74 (was $72)

Regular season: $149 (was $142)

Tickets will be mailed to season ticket holders in July.

Season ticket holders can also lock in lower prices for tickets to an NFL Wild Card game at Lambeau Field. They would cost $106 to $134, depending on where you sit, which is less than a regular-season ticket for the same seat.

Green and Gold package ticket holders need to register online for "Pay as We Play" by August 14.

Green package holders will get the first right of refusal on their seat locations if the Packers make the playoffs. Whatever seats are left over will be randomly assigned to Gold package holders selected in a drawing.

Look for details on "Pay as We Play" in the brochure that comes with your season ticket invoices.

