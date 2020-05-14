Packers preseason schedule set

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason at home for the fourth year in a row.

The NFL set the Packers' preseason schedule with the first two games are at home in the afternoon, the last two are on the road at night.

The Packers open the season hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 15, at noon. This will be the Bishop's Charities game.

The following Saturday, August 22, Lambeau Field hosts the Cleveland Browns for a gold package game, the Midwest Shrine game, at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, August 29, the Packers start their road trip at the New York Giants for a game at 7 p.m.

The preseason wraps up with a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 3, at 7 p.m. The Packers have faced the Chiefs in the preseason finale nine of the last 10 years, including the last three years in a row.

All of the games will be carried on the Packers TV network.