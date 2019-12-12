Packers, police warn about counterfeit tickets

A warning from the Green Bay Packers and Green Bay Police Department: Watch out for counterfeit tickets.

The team says it received reports of counterfeit tickets being sold online through unauthorized retailers.

The Packers expect to see more interest with games against conference rivals over the next three weeks and the playoffs looming -- and more demand for tickets means more opportunities for scammers.

To avoid paying for a bogus ticket, you should buy from authorized sellers, or sellers that verify tickets are valid. These include Ticketmaster's NFL Ticket Exchange, Vivid Seats, Stub Hub and Seat Geek, or from members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

If you're considering buying tickets from an unofficial source, you should do your research on the seller. Also look for red flags, such as significantly discounted tickets with the seller saying they're overseas, in the military, or were recently involved in an accident.

Protect yourself by paying with a credit card -- not a debit card -- because you may be able to challenge the payment if you don't receive the tickets or they're not valid.

Be wary of requests for payment by wire transfer, cashier's check, money order, or prepaid debit cards or gift cards.