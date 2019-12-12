Packers offer free hot chocolate at Sunday's game

Football fans will be treated to free hot chocolate and hot cider at Sunday's game at Lambeau Field, when the First Alert Weather forecast calls for highs in the teens and wind chills near zero.

The Green Bay Packers and their food partner, Delaware North, will offer hot chocolate from Kwik Trip at 40 concessoin stands throughout the stadium. The hot cider is available in sections 105, 106, 133, 134, 326 and 427.

There's a limit of two per customer.

Police are asking people to come to the gates earlier for Sunday's game. More people are expected to wear heavier clothing and bring blankets and sleeping bags, so the security screening will take longer. Blankets should be carried loosely and sleeping bags should be unzipped for faster screening.

Bellin Health is advising fans to dress appropriately for the weather: "Wear loose, dry layers, but don't overdress." It recommends cotton or wool underlayers with a waterproof top layer. It also advises wearing a hat and mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.

Alcohol can make you more vulnerable to hypothermia by preventing the body from generating heat and causing dehydration, and impairing the drinker's ability to recognize signs they're getting too cold, so Bellin Health recommends drinking warm beverages and drinking alcoholic beverages in moderation, if at all.

Signs of frostbite include a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes or nose and earlobes.

Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slow speech, memory lapses, frequent stumbling, and exhaustion.