Packers move into dorms at St. Norbert

The Green Bay Packers will begin Training Camp on Thursday but new Head Coach Matt LaFleur is keeping a tradition 62 years in the making.

The Packers moved into the dorms at St. Norbert College on Tuesday marking the 62nd straight season the players will call the dorms in De Pere home to start training camp.

The Tradition was started by Scooter McLean in 1958 and has continued since then.

BABY DUTY FOR BLAKE

Packers linebacker Blake Martinez showed up to the St. Norbert dorms holding his daughter, Kinsley. Martinez said he couldn't find a babysitter for Tuesday's move-in.

The transition to dorm life will be tough for the Packers linebacker.

"It's definitely tough. I know for me I'll try to find as much time as I can to get back (home)," Martinez said. "It's going to be crazy to kind of see her two weeks from now and be like 'what the heck happened?' She's obviously the best thing ever. She's super sweet. I'll definitely miss her."

DORM LIFE IS CAMP LIFE

The Packers stay at St. Norbert will mirror a college lifestyle which more some will be a tough transition.

"You know a lot of us would prefer to be home in our comfortable beds but dorm life is camp life. It brings us all together," Packers receiver Geronimo Allison said.

"Dorms is dorms. But if you want to ask that question again, what I'm least looking forward to is staying at the dorms," Packers safety Adrian Amos said.

The Packers will have 16 open practices including Family Night. Training camp practices start on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.

