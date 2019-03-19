Packers make Brown County annual drawing tickets mobile only

There's a new way many people will be getting into Lambeau Field this coming season.

This week the Green Bay Packers are sending statements out to those chosen in the annual ticket drawing for Brown County residents. This year those tickets are mobile only, meaning paper tickets are no longer being mailed out. A total of 25,000 Brown County Packers fans will need a smartphone in order to enter the game.

Packers officials say, mobile ticketing has a number of perks.

"It's an efficient way to distribute tickets, it's sustainable, you're cutting down on the use of paper and it's a better way to keep track of tickets in terms of the unsavory elements out there with the potential of counterfeiting and that kind of thing," said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

Popkey says on top of Brown County resident tickets going mobile, all single game tickets made available through the Packers is also mobile only. Season ticket holders will still receive paper tickets in the mail.

"Right now in the near future, we'll continue to plan to mail season tickets but that's something we re-assess. That could change down the road too, but right now our plan is to continue to have the paper tickets for our season ticket holders," said Popkey.

Ticket King, located less than a half mile from Lambeau Field, buys and sells more than 500 Packers tickets each game.

"I honestly think this is a test run with the Brown County seats,” said Travis Loftus, manager at Ticket King. “For the regular season I could see in the next year or two the Packers going to full mobile tickets."

Loftus says there's hurdles, in order for places like Ticket King to re-sell mobile tickets.

"It definitely makes it a little more challenging for us in the secondary markets, there’s a couple more loopholes that we have to jump through, and a couple more steps to obtain the tickets and to sell the tickets,” said Loftus.

Packers fans who don't have smart phones are also concerned about the change to mobile ticketing.

"You know I've only got the old cell phone, you know the flip cell phone and I can't get any of the tickets that way," said Dan Keddell, who has gone to 175 games in the last 50 years.

Keddell says some of the older generation have stopped going to games due to the changes in ticketing.

"A lot of older people, I already know the people that don't go to the games anymore,” said Keddell. “Every little thing that gets in the way it just makes it easier to stay home."

"We know there's a transition, we'll help with that. As we've seen, as we get a year into it people become more familiar with it, it becomes more efficient," said Popkey.

Popkey advises those who need special accommodations with mobile ticketing to contact the Packers ticketing department.

