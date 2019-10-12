Packers host annual Salute to Service tournament

You might have noticed multiple games of flag football at Titletown.

“It’s a lot of fun," U.S. Army Battalion Commander Collin Keenan. "Within the services we’re very competitive in nature."

While they're normally playing for the same team, men and women suited up to play against one another.

“We started off against the Air Force and the Air Force scored on us right off the bat and then we kind of kicked it into gear there afterwards and we ended up winning," Jacob Tatro with the U.S. Marine Corps said.

And it's all for a good cause.

“And it’s a military appreciation event," Packers Football Outreach Specialist Ryan Fencl said. "We want to give back and show our appreciation for all the sacrifices that our men and women of our armed forces do for us.”

Fencl said this is the third year the team has held the Salute to Service tournament.

He said it's a way they say thank you for your service.

“Probably most important is bragging rights.," Fencl said. "You know whenever we get all the branches together there’s always some talking going back and forth."

But bragging rights aren't the only thing players are leaving with.

$2,500 will be donated to the winning team's morale fund, the runner up will receive a $1,000 donation and the other teams will receive a $500 donation.