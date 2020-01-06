Packers hold events to get fans hyped ahead of playoff game

Packer fans will be able to enjoy multiple events this week as the team prepares for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Events kicked off Monday with the Letters to Lambeau program, which allows fans to send mail to team members, as well as the Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes. https://pckrs.com/countdown

Those letters can be sent to the following address after downloading a template by clicking here pckrs.com/letters, or by e-mailing this address: letterstolambeau@packers.com.

Letters to Lambeau

PO Box 13092

Green Bay, WI

54307

Starting Tuesday, fans will be able to enter for a chance to win tickets through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest.

There will also be opportunities throughout the day to win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages on Wednesday. Those prizes will also include Pro Shop gear, gift cards and a football signed by head coach Matt LaFleur.

Thursday, fans will have a chance to get a free can cooler both in-store and online at the Packer Pro Shop. Coolers will be available while supplies last.

Fans will also have a chance to win by participating in Green and Gold Friday. Anyone wearing green and gold, or Packers gear while at work, home, school and in the community, will be eligible to win a free small coffee from CITGO by downloading the Club CITGO app, and will also be able to get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of an entree at participating Qdoba locations.

In addition, Steinhafels furniture stores throughout the state will have discounts and chances to win prizes for fans wearing green and gold on Friday.

The events will end Saturday with the free Packers Everywhere pep rally, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Turn in Titletown.