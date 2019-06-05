Packers hit bowling lanes for kids in courts

It was a fun-filled night Wednesday as Green Bay Packers players, coaches, staff and alumni filled the Ashwaubenon bowling alley for the "Packers Give Back" celebrity bowling.

Proceeds raised at the event benefit the Wisconsin Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association.

The bowling event, part of the Packers' outreach initiative, helps the association launch a statewide community service project to help give children who are abused and neglected dignity and ownership and support foster families.

"As soon as Kristen told us about CASA's mission and what it was about, I think both of us realized that was something we definitely wanted to be involved with, just because the direct involvement you have in the community and how much you really do help each individual child," Packers center Corey Linsley said.