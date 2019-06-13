Packers go paintballing for final day of minicamp

The Green Bay Packers spent the final day of Mandatory Minicamp on a team bonding exercise by going paintballing.

The team went to Commando Paintball Sports in Little Suamico on Thursday. The team posted video of the experience on the Packers Instagram story.

Packers fullback Danny Vitale took over the team’s Instagram story to say that his team was victorious.

His team consisted of wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, linebacker Oren Burks, cornerback Kevin King, wide receiver Darius Sheppard, kicker Sam Ficken and offensive lineman Justin McCray.

The Packers will be off until the team reports for Training Camp on Wednesday, July 24.