Packers fence honors late, great Bart Starr

The original Packers fence across from Lambeau Field has a new slogan for the new season.

The original Packers fence pays tribute to legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr in 2019 with the phrase "A Starr Shines, A New Era Dawns" (WBAY photo)

This year's slogan is "A Starr shines, a new era dawns," honoring the late, legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr and hope for the team that's under new leadership.

Each year, a different slogan is painted on the fence at the back of the Shadow Lane property, which faces the Packers stadium. The tradition dates back to 1984, though the home has changed hands since then.

"We have so many different traditions, and so many of them revolve around the connection with our fans and the community, and this is a good example of that," Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said.

Murphy has become a frequent contributor at the fence painting, helping to lay down a few brushstrokes himself.