Packers fans make travel plans for San Francisco, Miami

Just as the Packers game ended Sunday night, travel agents and Packers tour companies say their phones started to ring.

Green Bay fans now have their hearts set on San Francisco -- and Miami.

With the Packers heading west for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, Event USA is busy putting together options for fans who want to be there.

"We're seeing, I guess, a two-fold kind of demand: We're seeing people that want to get there by themselves, do all their transportation and everything, and they're just buying tickets; and then we also have full packages or partial packages that have various elements such as transportation, tailgate, hotel, things like that, so depending on how turnkey you want it, that's kind of what we're offering," Event USA office manager Eran Roth said.

A check online shows ticket prices starting right around $500 a ticket.

Event USA's land package, which includes hotel, a ticket and tailgate party, is running between $929 and $1329 per person, based on double occupancy, and depending on 1, 2 or 3 nights.

As for airfare, that will likely cost you another $800 to $1000.

Added all up, a weekend in San Francisco to see the Pack will likely cost you between $3,000 and $4,000.

And that's why Roth says a number of calls coming in are about the Super Bowl.

"Because it is a road championship game, I think people are thinking, 'Well, if I'm going to spend money on travel and a road package, maybe I'll just do that for the Super Bowl, which makes sense to me," Roth said. "They would purchase the package based on the contingency that we are in it, so if we don't go, no harm no foul, but if we do go then they are charged for it."

Event USA plans to release Super Bowl packages by the end of the week.