Packers fans from around the world participate in virtual tailgate party

Brats, and beers, friends and football. These things are dear to many Green Bay Packers fans. During this time of physical distancing, the city is holding a virtual tailgate party to encourage community spirit.

The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau says fans around the world can join the party through a Facebook group called Green Bay Isolation Virtual Tailgate.

The virtual tailgate is each Sunday afternoon in April, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gbisolatetailgate/ to join the group.

The bureau says within a few days, 1,500 people have joined the group.

"What does tailgating mean to people? If you're in the parking lots at Lambeau Field, you're going to fire up the grill. You're going to have your favorite people. You can do all of those things from the safety and comfort of your own home with the people that live with you," says Cameron Teske, CVB Visitor Center Director.

The CVB will share drink recipes and grilling tips.

Group members are encouraged to dress up in Packers gear and grill out and play in their backyards.

These are the ways people can participate (Info: Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau):

1) Take a picture or video of your quarantine crew enjoying at home tailgate activities.

2) Post to your favorite social media using the hashtag #GBIsolateTailgate

3) Tag / Invite your friends to join your tailgate

4) Go LIVE to share the fun with your social media

5) Keep the positivity flowing!