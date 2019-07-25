Packers fans excited for training camp

One by one kids were moving up in line to catch a player's attention.

“I already got my two autographs as you can see on my back right now," Packers Fan Kade Phillips said. "So I'm just more excited to get more.”

“They high fived my hand," Packers Fan Bryce Hrabik said. "I’m not going to wash it now.”

They're hoping a player picks their bikes to ride to the first day of training camp.

“I’m waiting for the Packers players to pick me," Fan Braden Diskin said.

In the crowd was 5-year-old, Jemma Blechacz, who had a special bike made just for her.

Packers player, Mason Crosby, rode alongside Jemma in the same kind of bike like her.

The beginning of Packers training camp didn't stop there.

Around Lambeau Field were games, food and activities.

“It’s just lots of things to do," Fan Andrew Thomas said. "We saw the people biking out. It’s cool to see the players and exciting to have another Packers season to watch.”

Fans said they're pumped up for the season now more than ever.