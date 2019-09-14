Packers fans celebrate upcoming home game at kickoff concert

Packers fans can’t wait for the first home game of the season Sunday, but in the meantime there’s plenty Kickoff Weekend events being held around Lambeau Field.

The biggest kickoff event was a free concert by country artists Big & Rich held outside Lambeau Saturday night. Hundreds of people attended.

“Our goal is here to give people that are here for the game something to do, something to get excited about football,” said Kandi Goltz, Packers game presentation and live events manager.

The concert was a hit, but Packers fans don’t need live music to get excited about football.

“We’re [coming] back tomorrow,” said Shelly Tully who’s from La Crosse. “We’re camping, we’re camping this whole weekend!”

All of those fans are confident their team will pull through on Sunday.

“Vikings are going down,” said Tully.

“Go Pack go,” chanted Donna Gilbert, Tully’s friend who’s also from La Crosse.

The free concert and kickoff events are simply a way to reward that undying loyalty.

“It’s just one more thing we can give out to our fans, to the community,” said Goltz. “Just a big thank you for being there for us and helping us kickoff the season.”

