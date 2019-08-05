Packers fans asked to RSVP for free Bart Starr celebration

The Green Bay Packers is asking fans to register for the free celebration honoring the late, legendary quarterback Bart Starr.

The celebration is at Rawhide in New London on Saturday, September 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bart and his wife Cherry Starr were co-founders of the ranch for troubled youth.

CLICK HERE to register.

The Packers say registering will allow Rawhide and the Packers to prepare appropriately for the crowds.

Starr died in Alabama, his home state, on May 26 after a years-long battle to recover from a serious stroke.

The celebration includes a 90-minute program featuring Cherry and Bart Starr Jr. and former Packers teammates.

There will also be a youth football camp, bounce houses, Packers Hall of Fame exhibits, tours of Rawhide, and food trucks.

Commemorative T-shirts will be sold, with proceeds going to Rawhide.

The Packers are also recognizing Starr with a halftime ceremony during the home opener at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 15. The Packers will wear the number 15 on their helmets for the whole season.