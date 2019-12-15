Packers fan attends 192nd consecutive home game

Craig Cluberton is a die-hard Packers fan.

"My dad got season tickets in 1963,” Cluberton said. “I was in high school during the Lombardi years, so I came to all the Lombardi games."

From the tailgates to watching the games inside Lambeau Field, he's been at this for twenty four years.

"Oh man I love them,” Cluberton said. “You know I grew up with them."

But he's one Packers fan that goes out of his way to cheer on the green and gold.

Craig travels from Richmond Virginia to Green Bay.

Today was his 192nd consecutive home game.

“There was never a plan to come back for 192 games,” said Cluberton. “It just sort of happened."

Watching Packers games was a bond he built with his dad that he now shares with family and friends.

"He is the biggest Packers fan that I know of and he has been going to these games since before I was born,” Cluberton’s Niece Katie Henning said.

Henning said Craig's love for the Packers is no secret.

"Everybody knows about his love for the Packers and they all come here and celebrate with him too when they can,” said Henning.

Craig said in 1996, he had a feeling the Packers would have a good season.

Since then he's been at every home game.

"Believe me I’ve had some trouble getting here and back home in that 192 stem,” said Cluberton.

He only missed one playoff game in the past, but is hoping the Packers make it to the playoffs this year.

And of course if they do, he'll be there.