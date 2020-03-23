Packers create COVID-19 community relief funds, will total $1.5M

The Green Bay Packers have announced the team is making a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, which will total $1.5 million.

On Monday, the team announced the funds will help with efforts in the Brown County area, as well as Milwaukee.

Team officials say one million dollars will be directed to Brown County, while another $500,000 will be directed to the Milwaukee area.

The Community Relief Fund is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Packers Give Back program.

"We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time," said Mark Murphy, Packers President and CEO.

Officials say they'll work with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, as well as community partners in Milwaukee to figure out where the funds will be directed.

Any Brown County area nonprofits interested in applying for funds are being asked to visit THIS WEBSITE for additional information.

The team adds the relief funds are in addition to last week's $30,000 donation to the Brown County United Way's Emergency Response Fund for those affected by COVID-19, as well as Mark and Laurie Murphy's donation of $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.