Packers could play a preseason away game in Canada this year

Following the completion of the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Green Bay Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy jokingly told the media “Hey we got an international game!”

But it won’t be a game overseas. The teams is in talks to play a preseason game in 2019 in Canada.

“We are in discussions. This would be the Raiders home game. [It’s] still kind of up in the air. But there’s a possibility we would either play most likely in Saskatchewan or Winnipeg,” Murphy said.

At this point the Packers preseason schedule for 2019 has not been released but Murphy has now let it slip one of the opponents, the Oakland Raiders.

Murphy has always been stern about the Packers not giving up a home game. Green Bay is the only team in the NFL to not play an international game.

Murphy also confirmed what Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur mentioned to the media earlier today that the team is looking into a joint practice with another NFL team during Training Camp.

“That’s something we are looking at. I think it would be good. I think the last time we did it was maybe ’05. It was before I got here. As long as it’s at home, I think it makes sense for us. Training Camp is so important in terms of – for our fans and the economic impact on the local community but I think that will probably work out and we will probably be able to announce something fairly soon,” Murphy said.

The last time the Packers held a joint practice was in fact in 2005 against the Buffalo Bills.

