Packers, community members raise more than $97k for Salvation Army

More than $97,000 will be given to the Salvation Army in order to help needy families, senior citizens and homeless citizens in the Green Bay area.

The donation comes from the Packers Give Back Day in mid-December, as well as Packers players signing autographs throughout the holiday season, and a matching donation from Aaron Rodgers.

According to a Packers spokeswoman, Packers employees rang bells on December 17, and throughout the day, shoppers helped raise a total of $23,867, which was matched by the team up to $15,000, for a total of $38,867 in donations for the day.

In addition, during the autograph signings in the Atrium, officials say donations totaled $29,130 throughout the five weeks of events.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers then matched those donations, which then gave a grand total of $58,260.