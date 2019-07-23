Packers announce times for joint practices with Texans

The Green Bay Packers have announced times for joint practices with the Houston Texans.

The teams will meet up on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6. Both days start at 10:15 a.m.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said that Texans players plan to join another annual Green Bay tradition--riding bikes to practice. Fans will certainly be vying for the attention of Wisconsin native and Texans star JJ Watt.

The team has also announced the practices on Sunday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 19, have moved from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. These are the last two public practices of training camp.

Everything depends on the weather. If it rains, practice will be moved indoors and it will be off limits to the public.

